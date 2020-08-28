‘COMPASS Channel Connect’ Webinar to be Conducted On Aug 31, 2020

First ever virtual COMPASS Channel Connect’ online webinar will be conducted on Aug 31, 2020 at 11:30 Hrs. This webinar is being sponsored by Foxin brand (of a-based Balaji Solutions) and official Media partner is NCN Magazine . The main theme of the webinar would be to reach out to the partners even in the remotest area and town covering T3 and T4 partners of eastern and north-eastern part of India and to resolve their issues remotely and quickly, as far as possible, and increase the partner-vendor connectivity and expedite the processes. All the partners in the Eastern India are welcomed to attend this event and make it grand success.

Asif Khan, President of COMPASS, comments, “The spread of COVID-19 and the following lockdowns and restrictions have thrown open new challenges to the partners and the vendors as never before. The main objective of this webinar is to develop a new scale of connectivity between different partners and vendors and the COMPASS. So far, main activities of the association have been majorly confined to Metro Cities & Big town covering T1 and T2 partners, but now we want to extend this connectivity to T3 and T4 partners and smaller towns and resolve their issues positively. The COVID-19 has severely restricted the mobility of the partners, particularly of those in the T3 and T4 cities. To improve connectivity, we are appointing local representatives in each district and remote town who will coordinate between the local partners and the headquarters of COMPASS to resolve the issues and enhance the business possibility. If partners have issues related to products, supplies and vendors, they could contact COMPASS’ local reps who in turn will inform the COMPASS executives in Kolkata who will take the initiative to resolve the issues, remotely as far as possible. Right now COMPASS has over 400 partners and we want to attract 500 more partners to join the association in days to come. We hope this new initiative will keep everyone—partners and vendors—in a Win-Win situation and place the partners and the COMPASS in a new direction. The webinar will also have a Q&A session where partners can express their issues and get answers. We also have an email ID where partners can send in their Q&A. We thank the Foxin brand and the brand owner Rajendra Seksaria (of Balaji Solutions) for sponsoring this event. In the coming months we want to conduct more webinars and add more activities to help and motivate the partners.”

Find more details and register for the webinar at the following link:

www.tinyurl.com/compasschannelconnect