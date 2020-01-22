Companies That Govern Innovation Extensively Achieve Twice the Revenue Growth of Those That Don’t: Accenture

Fewer than one in eight companies govern innovation extensively, and those that do have achieved twice the revenue growth of the vast majority of companies that govern innovation in a more haphazard way, according to a new report from Accenture .

The report, titled Governing Innovation: The Recipe for Portfolio Growth, is based on a global survey of executives at nearly 1,100 companies, a financial analysis of those companies, and in-depth interviews with innovation experts in business and academia. The goal of the research was to determine how organizations apply different types of innovation across their business portfolios, identify how they allocate innovation investments, and help executives understand how to govern more strategically across their business portfolios to get greater value from their innovation investments.

A key finding: Only 12 percent of companies govern innovation extensively, and those companies achieved a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9 percent, on average, from 2013-2018, compared with a CAGR of 2.9 percent, on average, for the 88 percent of companies that govern innovation more haphazardly.

“While Indian companies are increasing their innovation investments, majority are focussed on incremental innovation, thereby limiting their ability to derive tangible value. There is also a prevalent misconception that a systematic approach or an innovation process stifles ingenuity,” said Anindya Basu, geographic unit and country senior managing director, Accenture in India. “Our research and our own experience prove otherwise. Strategic commitment, brought to life by the right governance through rituals, can unlock tremendous value trapped within innovation investments.”