Commvault’s New Product Innovations Help Enterprises Accelerate Their Move to the Cloud

Commvault announced the availability of its latest product innovations, which include new cloud and on-premises data management capabilities. These capabilities extend the flexibility and simplicity of Commvault’s cloud solutions, making it easier for customers to protect, control, manage, and use data across multiple clouds. This includes new support for the backup and recovery of AWS databases, migration of Oracle and MS SQL databases across multiple clouds such as AWS, Microsoft Azure, and the Alibaba Cloud Elastic Compute Service (ECS), and ServiceNow integration.

“In these challenging times it is important that organizations have flexibility when it comes to managing their data, and the cloud is a critical part of that,” said Commvault Vice President of Product Management Ranga Rajagopalan. “With these new capabilities, we are making it easier for our customers to move more workloads into the cloud and offering greater simplicity and flexibility in managing and protecting their data, wherever it resides.”

More Flexibility in Shifting and Managing Workloads in the Cloud

As customers shift more workloads into the cloud, they require the ability to move and manage data on a variety of cloud platforms. With today’s announcement, Commvault has expanded its cloud capabilities by:

Enabling customers to back up, recover, and migrate AWS DynamoDB, Redshift, and DocumentDB database solutions.

Allowing customers to convert, back up, and migrate VMware workloads to the Alibaba Cloud ECS to increase the flexibility of their hybrid multi-cloud environments.

Supporting the migration of Oracle and Microsoft SQL database applications to Microsoft Azure, expanding customers’ ability to integrate Azure cloud services into hybrid environments.

Further integrating with the ServiceNow platform to enable self-service. This deep integration allows Commvault customers to back up, recover, and migrate file systems, VMs, Microsoft SQL Server workloads, and other ServiceNow catalog assets, all within the ServiceNow SaaS platform.

Offering the ability to quickly convert Oracle Unix databases to Linux and vice versa. This new capability makes it easier for customers to migrate on-premises Unix Oracle databases to the cloud, or cloud Linux Oracle databases to on-premises infrastructure, all without needing an Oracle enterprise license.

Simplifying Data Management with a Tightly Integrated User Interface

To simplify the customer experience across Commvault solutions, customers can now sign in once to manage Commvault across multiple deployments, all through a pull-down menu that enables quick navigation across Commvault regional, datacenter, client, or other deployments within the Commvault Command Center™. Commvault has also further simplified the user experience for its Commvault Activate™ data insights and governance solution by allowing customers to schedule data collection and access reports on File Storage Optimization, Sensitive Data Governance, and eDiscovery from the Commvault Command Center.