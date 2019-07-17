Commvault Unveils Simplest, most Profitable Partner Program in Company History

Commvault announced a bold and innovative step forward in its partner-first strategy with a new, global partner program that makes it easier and more profitable to do business with Commvault.

Commvault continues to enable its partners to take a long term and financially beneficial journey together while delivering the industry’s leading data software solutions to customers. The new tools and capabilities available through the Partner Advantage program are designed to help partners accelerate business, expand the path to multiple revenue streams and consistently win more business.

The financial rewards from partnering with Commvault have never been more focused, easier to understand and profitable. Partners now have access to more rebates at higher percentages, a more lucrative and flexible year-end bonus program, additional business development fund investments, and improved deal registration benefits.

“We’ve listened to our partners and customers and built a stronger foundation for the mutual success of Commvault and its worldwide partner network based directly on their feedback,” said Riccardo Di Blasio, Chief Revenue Officer, Commvault. “The key objective for us is to make it easier and more beneficial for partners to do business with Commvault. We’re committed to our partner-first strategy and this program represents the simplest, most transparent and financially rewarding partner program in Commvault’s history.”

The enhancements to this program are industry leading and clearly reinforce Commvault’s commitment to its global partner ecosystem. A typical Commvault MarketBuilder partner has the potential to earn an average 2.5 times payout increase on a year-over-year basis. A typical distribution partner that helps secure new customer business and achieve repeat business or multiple transactions over the course of the partner year can earn an average 1.65 times payout increase year over year. In addition to the range of new financial incentives, Commvault has improved the partner experience with easier access to training, sales enablement, marketing materials and real-time support. Program tier progression, simplified quoting and easier deal registration and deal protection have also been introduced into the program.

“IT Partners are counted on today to deliver complex, real-world solutions for customers’ business problems,” said Kevin Rhone, Director of Channel Acceleration at The Enterprise Strategy Group. “As such, they look to rely on vendors that not only provide innovative technologies, but that also are ‘partner-led.’ Commvault’s new Partner Advantage program delivers on all fronts. It stands out from the rest by making it easier for partners to source and sell new transactions. At the same time, it provides an attractive array of new incentives that deliver outstanding top-line and bottom-line results. These are the kind of program enhancements that create long-term value and demonstrate Commvault’s commitment the success of their partners.”