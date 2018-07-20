Commvault Unveils four new products for complete, Scalable Backup & Recovery and Modern Data Management for Progressive Enterprises of all sizes.

Commvault announced new, simplified product, pricing, and packaging that makes it easier than ever before to buy, implement and sell Commvault solutions. With these changes, Commvault offers converged data management solutions redefining how progressive enterprises of all sizes protect, manage and use their data — now even more simple, scalable, and complete.

Today’s new product announcement comes as Commvault also unveils a sweeping range of programs, people and resource commitments demonstrating Commvault’s transformation toward a partner-led strategy designed to position the company as a partner of choice in the data protection market.

Commvault said it had completely simplified its product set to bring together comprehensive backup and recovery and data management, including storage infrastructure, service delivery orchestration and data governance. Updated with innovations that incorporate artificial intelligence behaviors that automatically learn and adapt to help make IT operations simple and streamlined, the new packaging portfolio is better suited than ever to meet the rapidly evolving business needs of todays’ digital organizations, helping to make managing backup simple. Commvault said its products are now easier to buy, install and manage than ever before, helping customers to achieve more efficient IT operations and gain more value from their data.

Commvault’s newly-packaged product set combines new innovations and capabilities, while consolidating more than 20+ offerings into four powerful products:

Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery – Redefining backup and recovery for a progressive enterprise with one solution. Commvault said it believes its new offering, Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, is easily the industry’s most fully featured and comprehensive backup and recovery solution. Designed to meet the needs of any size business, it covers workloads across all locations: hybrid environments include on-premises and multiple cloud providers; physical servers; virtual machines; applications and databases; endpoint devices; and more. Commvault Complete is aptly named as it also includes disaster recovery capabilities, snapshot management, endpoint user protection, mailbox protection for on-premises, and SaaS offerings, replication, disaster recovery, reporting and integrated archiving.