Commvault Unveils Broad Program Enhancements to Help Partners

Commvault announced that it has broadly expanded its dedication to partners. Through significant commitments to personnel, programs and resources, all of which put partners firmly at the center of Commvault’s go-to-market strategy, it creates an even stronger foundation for the mutual success of Commvault and its worldwide partner network.

Building on direct feedback from partners, and in concert with the formal launch of its new partner program year, Commvault has improved all aspects of partner engagement in an effort to make it easier to do business with Commvault, understand Commvault’s product offerings, and take full advantage of the growing opportunities with customers in the backup & recovery and data management markets.

In support of the company’s strategic commitment to become a more partner-led business, Commvault announced that it has undertaken a major redeployment of resources across its sales, partner and field marketing organizations to create new teams dedicated to Commvault’s four routes to market: Alliance Partners, Value Added Resellers (VARs) and Distributors, Service Providers and Global Systems Integrators (GSIs).

“Commvault’s goal is to be the partner of choice for backup and recovery and data management. Business moves fast, and Commvault continues to transform to help our partners quickly deliver solutions that help them grow. All of our investments and enhancements to the partner program have been designed to help partners build and scale their businesses,” said Owen Taraniuk, head of worldwide partnerships and market development, Commvault. “These changes and improvements are a direct result of partner feedback and will help us all advance together and make it easier to do business with Commvault as we strive to better meet the evolving needs of our partners in an increasingly cloud-centric, digital economy.”