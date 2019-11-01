Commvault Opens new Office in Pune to Expand Operations

Commvault has announced the expansion of its global and Indian business operations with a new office located in Pune, India. The investment in the rapidly evolving business and technology incubation hub underlines Commvault’s commitment to product development in a location containing world leading talent in filesystem, SaaS and data management skillsets, to drive growth of the Indian and global solution development and implementation expertise.

“This is an exciting time to be part of Commvault. The new Pune office follows a series of strategic announcements, including Commvault’s acquisition of distributed storage platform, Hedvig, which enables the company to unify multi cloud storage and data management, and our own Metallic SaaS offering. I personally have a very special relationship with the city having spent my formative years there, so I’m proud our team in Pune will have a direct influence on Commvault’s product roadmap. I’m excited by the opportunity to continue to build a team of extremely talented engineers in this city for the benefit of our local and global solution expansion,” said Rahul Pawar, VP Product Management at Commvault.

The newly formed team of product developers and SaaS experts will be based in Baner district of Pune and will work closely with local leaders and partner engineering teams. It will play a pivotal role in accelerating the company’s product roadmap. With a core focus on SaaS, storage solutions and multi-cloud expertise, this team will continue to evolve Commvault’s industry defining offerings –which have already been recognized by Gartner for 8 years in a row as a global leader.

“This facility and the expertise we are bringing onboard in Pune is only the most recent of a series of expansion investments by Commvault in India this year which has driven our technical leadership and market opportunity in India. The imminent creation of a national Data Protection Authority (DPA) for India will drive huge end requirements for exactly the business solutions sets we are pioneering globally and making available and relevant locally – using local expertise,” said Ramesh Mamgain, Area Vice President, India and SAARC Region, Commvault.

The opening of the Pune office follows CEO Sanjay Mirchandani personally unveiling a new market-focused support center in Bangalore in February. This center has tailored support for Indian customers and partners. Commvault also recently moved to a new and bigger office in Hyderabad earlier this year. These investments in India enable Commvault to surround the Indian market with its industry-leading innovation and support.

“Thanks to our presence in Pune, Commvault can establish even closer ties with regional end users to supplement the strong track-record of working with partners and customers in the local market. In fact many of our engineers in Tinton Falls have come from Pune and have gone on to do great things within Commvault. We look forward to this expansion continuing to drive that trend,” said Param Kumarasamy, VP Product Management at Commvault.