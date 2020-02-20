Commvault Named Product Of The Year For Backup And Disaster Recovery

Commvault announced that Commvault Complete Backup and Recovery (v11) received the Gold award in Backup and Disaster Recovery Hardware, Software and Services in TechTarget’s Storage magazine and SearchStorage 2019 Products of the Year awards.

According to TechTarget’s Storage magazine and SearchStorage, ”multiple judges described the data backup and disaster recovery product as ‘comprehensive.’ One judge called it a well-established product with a proven track record and an ‘ability’ to work with a wide range of other ‘systems.’ Judges also praised its AI capabilities, which adapt to changes to meet defined service-level agreements. The software analyzes patterns and performance and adjusts to improve outcomes.”

The 2019 Products of Year awards were judged by the editorial staff at Storage magazine and SearchStorage, in conjunction with industry experts, analysts and consultants. Judges evaluated products based on innovation, performance, ease of integration, ease of use and manageability, functionality and value.

“We are deeply honored to win one of the industry’s highest recognitions,” said Sanjay Mirchandani, Commvault’s President and CEO. “We believe this award is a true testament of our relentless commitment to innovation and our reputation as being a long-standing, trusted vendor for our customers and partners. While we’ll take a quick moment to enjoy the hard-earned achievement, we will continue delivering solutions that solve the tough challenges our customers ask us for.”

“In evaluating the Storage Products of the Year entries, our judges assessed on the criteria of innovation, performance, ease of integration into environments, ease of use and manageability, functionality and value,” said Jillian Coffin, TechTarget Storage Media Group’s Vice President and Publisher. “This year’s backup and disaster recovery category has a strong cloud component, as well as the addition of comprehensive data protection and the ability to handle many types of workloads.”

Commvault’s “Product of the Year” win marks the latest award in a string of industry achievements for the company over the past few months. Earlier in the month, CRN recognized Commvault as one of its 100 Coolest Cloud Companies of 2020. This annual list honors the premier cloud technology suppliers in five key categories: infrastructure, platforms and development, security, storage and software. Also just a few months prior, Forrester named Commvault a Leader in Data Resiliency Solutions, while Gartner positioned Commvault as a Leader in its Magic Quadrant for Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions.