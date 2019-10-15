Commvault Launches Metallic, a New SaaS Backup and Recovery Brand with an Enterprise-Class Foundation

Commvault launched Metallic, a new Commvault venture. Metallic delivers a new Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) portfolio that enables companies to affordably protect their on-premises, cloud-based and hybrid file and application data. Launching at Commvault GO 2019, Metallic is a fast, flexible, powerful SaaS solution aimed at the most popular application workloads with enterprise scalability that can be up and running in 15 minutes.

Available through Commvault partners, Metallic comes in three distinct offerings:

• Metallic Core Backup & Recovery

• Metallic Office 365 Backup & Recovery

• Metallic Endpoint Backup & Recovery

Customers can purchase each offering on an annual or monthly subscription basis. It is available in the US at launch and globally over time. The design of the core backup & recovery offering allows customers to choose whether they want to back up their data leveraging Metallic’s cloud storage, or to a mix of their own existing on-premises or cloud storage.

“Many of our mutual customers are migrating their applications and data to the cloud. One of the really interesting use cases for Metallic is protecting individual user information within Office 365. Metallic provides the level of protection and governance that every company is going to be looking for,” said Steve Guggenheimer, Corporate Vice President, AI & ISV Engagement, Microsoft. “We’ve worked together for decades and Commvault has been right there with us in leveraging our latest capabilities. It’s exciting to see this new SaaS service coming along on top of Azure that brings together the best of what both companies have to offer.”

Whether protecting 1TB or multiple petabytes of data, Metallic customers have the power to grow. The offering’s pre-configured backup and recovery plans combine 20 years of best practices with fast onboarding and flexibility for custom configurations.

“It’s simple. If you lose important data you can lose your job. We designed and built Metallic with that in mind. When data loss hits, Metallic gets it back fast and without any surprises,” said Robert Kaloustian, SVP and General Manager of Metallic, A Commvault Venture. “Metallic is fast, secure, and reliable and targeted at the most commonly used workloads in the midmarket, with enterprise-grade scalability. Combine these attributes with the ease and flexibility of a SaaS delivery model and we have a game-changing solution.”

For partners, Metallic is designed to drive business without complex sales cycles and attaches easily to what they sell today, including cloud storage and SaaS application licenses. A 45-day free trial of Metallic can be accessed on metallic.io, and subscription-based plans are available through select launch partners.