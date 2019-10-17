Commvault Joins Powerful Business Avengers Coalition to Deliver Sustainable Development

Commvault announced at Commvault GO 2019 its participation in the recently formed “Business Avengers” coalition. In a historic tour de force, the coalition unites 17 global companies together representing over $500 billion in revenue and 900,000 employees, to deliver on the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) agreed to by every UN nation by 2030.

Leaving the elaborate costumes, long colorful capes and catchy superhero names at the door, each one of the Business Avengers will be committed to addressing one of the 17 goals to help drive awareness and, ultimately, change. For its part, Commvault is proud to take on the mantel of SDG 12: Responsible Consumption and Production.

“Joining forces with other global leaders as part of the Business Avengers Coalition is a perfect way to drive positive changes and help protect the environment,” said Sanjay Mirchandani, Commvault CEO. “As a longtime advocate of combining science and technology to manage the carbon footprint, responsible consumption and production is an initiative that hits very close to home. We are excited to take part in this powerful consortium of leading companies.

The Business Avengers initiative is being coordinated by Project Everyone, a team of communications and campaign specialists that has embarked on a mission to ensure everyone on the planet knows what The Global Goals for Sustainable Development are, so that they stand the greatest chance of being achieved.

“Commvault is showing its leadership and enthusiasm for protecting the environment at a time when the IT industry has surpassed the airline industry in terms of carbon footprint,” said Gail Gallie, Co-Founder of Project Everyone. “Commvault is leading by example to drive awareness on how innovation and technology can improve efficiencies in an environmentally-conscious way to better protect our planet. We look forward to working with Commvault to educate the world on how to use and produce energy in sustainable ways that will reverse the harm we have inflicted on the planet.”

“From powering an epic expedition to the South Pole through sustainable energy sources, to driving employee wide conservation and ‘plastics free’ programs, Commvault is no stranger to championing greener eco-friendly approaches to protecting the planet,” said Chris Powell, Commvault chief marketing officer. “We are excited to join this dynamic, global effort, which brings together technology innovators, scientists, companies and non-governmental organizations to address ways specific industries can work to achieve the Global Goals set forth by every UN nation a few years ago.”

The full lineup of Business Avengers includes: Arm, Avanti Communications, The Coca-Cola Company, Commvault, Diageo, Google.org, Mars Inc, Mastercard, Microsoft Corp, Nike, RB, SAP, Sales force and Unilever.