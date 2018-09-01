Colt brings On Demand Services to Singapore, SD WAN to Asia Pacific

Colt Technology Services has announced the launch of its On Demand offering in Singapore, as well as the expansion of its SD WAN service across the Asia Pacific region.

The two new solutions expand on Colt’s earlier roll-out of a 100Gbps metro network in the country in 2017, as part of its commitment to the government’s Smart Nation initiative.

Both solutions leverage the advanced capabilities of the Colt IQ Network, which connects to more than 850 data centres and over 27,000 on net buildings globally. The Colt IQ Network also encompasses 51 metro area networks and 207 cities worldwide. In Singapore, Colt’s owned and operated network provides Singaporean firms with a fully-managed, end-to-end connected network, and a standard of customer service, which is unmatched in the local market.

With its SD WAN expansion, Colt’s customers can now benefit from features such as application based traffic steering, real-time service changes via an interactive customer portal and virtual routing, as well as firewall services enabled via Network Function Virtualisation (NFV).

Solutions are delivered via universal CPEs, which are now also available on a self-install basis for faster customer delivery. Colt provides a range of network access options including delivery over Colt’s owned fibre network, third party internet and 3G/4G radio access at remote sites, with customers also being able to prioritise traffic using advanced routing techniques.

As enterprises continue to demand greater agility, higher performance and network expense optimisation, the demand for managed SD WAN solutions has also accelerated. Analyst Firm Gartner forecasts that global enterprise spending on SD WAN products will grow at a 30.2% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) through 2022, to become a USD $1.8 billion market.