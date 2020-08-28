Cognizant to Acquire Tin Roof Software to Expand Digital Engineering Services

Cognizant has entered into an agreement to acquire Tin Roof Software, a privately-held custom software and digital product development services company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Tin Roof specializes in innovative digital products that allow companies to improve customer experiences and increase revenue. The acquisition will expand Cognizant’s software product engineering footprint in the U.S. and connect Tin Roof’s experts with Cognizant’s broader global software development capabilities.

Tin Roof offers software design, development, DevOps, and delivery services for clients increasingly dependent on software for a competitive edge. Custom solutions for Fortune 500 clients and others include re-architecting and migrating products to the cloud, building customer-facing web and mobile apps, creating APIs and data pipelines for transaction processing, and designing secure payment processing systems. Tin Roof works across a range of industries, including telecom, media and entertainment, financial services, retail, hospitality, consumer products, travel, logistics, and transportation.

“To compete effectively, clients are replacing traditional application development with digital engineering to build leading-edge, consumer-grade experiences and infuse software into their products, services, and customer experiences,” said Malcolm Frank, President, Digital Business, at Cognizant. “Cognizant is investing to compete and win in digital engineering, one of our strategic priorities. Tin Roof’s exceptional software product development and agile teams share our philosophy of customer-centricity and will strengthen our network of engineering talent in the U.S. We look forward to welcoming Tin Roof’s software product engineering experts to Cognizant.”

“Delivering strategic, innovative solutions that drive tangible business outcomes is at the heart of our success,” said Daniel Gore, President and Chief Executive Officer, at Tin Roof Software. “We look forward to our software product engineering experts joining Cognizant Softvision and connecting to Cognizant’s global delivery model, complementing Cognizant’s deep expertise in artificial intelligence, data, Internet of Things, cloud, and interactive experience.”

Tin Roof has operations in Atlanta and Dallas-Fort Worth. Upon completion of the transaction, Tin Roof’s experts will join Cognizant Softvision. In 2018, Cognizant acquired Austin, Texas-based Softvision, a leader in developing custom digital products using unique collaborative engineering methods. Cognizant Softvision has significant global presence, with studios in Argentina, Australia, Canada, India, Mexico, Romania, and the U.S.

In 2019, Tin Roof was named to Inc. Magazine’s Inc. 5000, an annual list of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S. Over the past four years, Tin Roof has also won the Atlanta Business Chronicle Pacesetter Award as one of the Top 100 fastest-growing private companies in Georgia. In addition, Tin Roof has been recognized by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution as one of Atlanta’s Top 150 Workplaces.

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2020, subject to satisfaction of closing conditions, including regulatory review. Financial details were not disclosed.