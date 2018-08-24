Cognizant to Acquire SaaSfocus to Expand Salesforce Cloud Consulting Capabilities

Cognizant announced it has agreed to acquire SaaSfocus, a privately-held consulting firm specializing in digital transformation, leveraging the Salesforce Platform. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2018, subject to certain closing conditions. Financial details were not disclosed.

SaaSfocus is one of the largest independent Salesforce Platinum consulting partners in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region with operations across Australia and India. The acquisition will expand Cognizant’s end-to-end digital transformation services and Salesforce cloud capabilities in these growing markets.

Cognizant is a Salesforce Global Strategic partner and has one of the largest rosters of Salesforce-certified consultants in the world. Over 350 SaaSfocus consultants, with deep domain expertise in the financial services, insurance, manufacturing and automotive industries, will become part of Cognizant’s Salesforce practice. Cognizant offers a wide range of Salesforce solutions with a proven track record of planning and delivering complex, multinational projects involving multiple systems, data integration and associated change management processes.

“This acquisition of a respected and successful Salesforce specialist underlines our commitment to helping clients in Australia and India digitally transform their businesses and reshape the way they interact with their customers,” said Jayajyoti Sengupta, Head of APAC atCognizant. “Customer relationship and service management systems are at the core of our clients’ digital strategies. We look forward to welcoming the SaaSfocus team to Cognizant and combining our strengths to create new transformative digital solutions for our clients.”

“Cognizant’s global delivery footprint, digital expertise and unique culture of innovation and empowerment made it a natural fit for SaaSfocus,” said Amit Choudhary, Partner and ANZ CEO of SaaSfocus. “Combining Cognizant’s global capabilities, deep domain expertise and digital solutions with SaaSfocus’s specialized Salesforce consulting competencies will help us accelerate our clients’ digital transformation journeys and create global opportunities for our employees.”