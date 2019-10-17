Cognizant to Acquire Contino—an Enterprise DevOps and Cloud Transformation Consultancy

Cognizant announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire Contino, a privately-held technology consulting firm. Contino specializes in helping Global 2000 clients accelerate their digital transformation by leveraging enterprise DevOps methodologies, a cloud-native development approach, and advanced data platforms. Headquartered in London, Contino has approximately 350 employees worldwide with operations in the United Kingdom, the United States and Australia.

Recognized as a global premier partner with Amazon Web Services, as well as for deep expertise in Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform, Contino’s consulting and engineering teams have completed more than 200 enterprise engagements since 2014. Clients have included more than 100 of the world’s leading brands such as Adidas, Allianz, Barclays, Dow Jones, JetStar, Lloyds Bank, Morgan Stanley, National Australia Bank, and Vodafone, among others.

Contino was co-founded by Matt Farmer and Benjamin Wootton, who serve as chief executive officer and chief technology officer, respectively. Contino was recognized in 2018 and 2019 as a “LinkedIn Top Startup” in the UK.

Matt Farmer, co-founder and CEO of Contino, said, “We are thrilled to be joining an organization that shares our rich expertise in cloud technologies, DevOps, digital engineering, and data analytics. Our focus has always been on supporting the enterprise and their transformation using the ‘Squad Model.’ With this approach, we support our enterprise clients at every step, from engineering through to communicating the benefits of their journey, all for ultimate success.”

“We look forward to welcoming Contino’s talented team to Cognizant,” said Brian Humphries, CEO of Cognizant. “The DevOps approach to cloud migration, core modernization and cloud security is reshaping how enterprises in all industries are building their infrastructures. This new set of holistic cloud capabilities from Contino will enable us to offer and more readily deploy transformative cloud-based solutions.”

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2019, subject to satisfaction of closing conditions, including regulatory approvals. Financial details were not disclosed.