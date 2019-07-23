Cognizant Names Sandra Wijnberg to Board of Directors

Cognizant announced that Sandra Wijnberg has been appointed to its Board as a new independent director, effective July 16, 2019.

Ms. Wijnberg, 62, was most recently an Executive Advisor to Aquiline Holdings LLC, a registered investment advisory firm, from 2015 to early 2019, and from 2007 to 2014 was a partner and Chief Administrative Officer at the firm. She was previously Chief Financial Officerat Marsh, McLennan Companies, Inc.; Treasurer and interim Chief Financial Officer of Yum!

Brands, Inc.; Chief Financial Officer, KFC Corporation at PepsiCo, Inc.; and spent the early part of her career in investment banking at Morgan Stanley and Lehman Brothers.Ms. Wijnberg is a member of the Boards of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. and Automatic Data Processing, Inc. She previously served on the Boards of Tyco International plc (now Johnson Controls International plc) and Tyco Electronics Ltd. (now TE Connectivity Ltd.).

“We are delighted that Sandra Wijnberg has joined the Cognizant Board,” said Michael Patsalos-Fox, Cognizant’s Chairman of the Board. “We believe Sandra’s broad financial and professional services experience will make a significant contribution to Cognizant.”

From 2014 through 2015, Ms. Wijnberg was Deputy Head of Mission, Jerusalem for the Office of the Quartet (comprised of the United States, European Union, United Nations and Russia) to advance the Quartet’s Palestinian economic development mandate.

Ms. Wijnberg is a member of Paradigm for Parity, a trustee of The John Simon Guggenheim Memorial Foundation, and a director for numerous non-profit organizations. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature from the University of California, Los Angeles, and an MBA from the University of Southern California, Marshall School of Business.