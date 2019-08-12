Codemasters Integrates AMD’s New Image Sharpening Technology in F1 2019

Today, gamers racing around the winding tracks in Codemasters’ F1 2019 can now enjoy unparalleled visual fidelity thanks to a new software patch integrating support for AMD’s new Contrast-Adaptive Sharpening (CAS) technology.

CAS is a dynamic sharpening filter within AMD’s FidelityFX open source toolkit, which helps developers create high-quality post-processing effects that make games look beautiful while offering a balance of visual fidelity and performance. CAS draws out detail in low-contrast areas and minimizes artifacts from typical sharpening routines, improving image quality to deliver a sharper, richer gaming experience.

The new F1 2019 1.07 patch offers gamers two new anti-aliaising modes to play with. First is “TAA and FidelityFX Sharpening” which takes the temporarily anti-aliased image rendered at the specified resolution and applies AMD’s Contrast Adaptive Sharpening. Second is “TAA and FidelityFX Upscaling” which renders the scene to a reduced resolution, applies temporal anti-aliasing, then runs FidelityFX Upscaling and Contrast Adaptive Sharpening to reconstruct the image at the specified resolution.