Cobx Presents Multi-title International Esports Tournament: Cobx Masters

Cobx Gaming announces Cobx Masters, India’s Largest Multi-title International Esports Tournament to be held on April 5-7, 2019 at Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai. This is the second leg of the Cobx Masters announced earlier last year, the Phase I of which was successfully conducted during the summer of 2018 across 10 cities in India.

The tournament will have a massive prize pool of approximately INR 140,00,000 (USD 200,000) which has been increased since its first announcement and will be split equally across two titles; Dota 2 and Counter Strike: Global Offensive. The structure of the tournament is given below.

For each title, the tournament will have 6 teams participating in the main event. Out of these 6 teams, 2 will be invited international teams, 2 will be seeded from SEA Qualifiers and 2 from India Qualifiers.