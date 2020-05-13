CMS IT Services launches Defensible Cyber Security

CMS IT Services a leading provider of Managed Services and Systems Integrator Services, today unveiled its Defensible Cyber security framework that takes a fresh approach to Enterprise Cybersecurity in the new post- Covid-19 environment.

The Defensible Cyber security framework encompasses three solution portfolios of Protect, Detect, and Respond and a state-of-the-art Integrated Cyber Security Command Center (i3C) committed to supporting enterprises.

The Protect portfolio designs and creates strong defenses in identities,at the end points, on the edge, in computing infrastructure and in systems, using traditional and next-generation techniques. The Detect portfolio determines security breaches in real-time and manages malware, unpatched systems, and identifies cyber security risks.The Respond portfolio helps enterprises to address cyber security threats through streamlined cyber security command and automated procedures.

The 200 seater Integrated Cybersecurity Command Center (i3C) harnesses these frameworks to provide a holistic cybersecurity approach for enterprises on cloud, private cloud, and on-premise. The state-of-the-art i3C provides the ready capability for enterprises to swiftly achieve a best-in-class cyber security posture.

Speaking at the occasion, Anuj Vaid, EVP, CMS IT said, “The Defensible Cyber security Framework responds to transformed cyber security requirements in the post COVID-19 era, delivering ready capability to rapidly secure client operations. CMS IT has made deep investments in the domain to support enterprises across India keeping in view the need for agility and market-led cost structures.”

“The Defensible Cyber security Framework includes deep threat intelligence, industry expertise, automation-driven CyberSecOps, AI, and Analytics. Our approach will allow enterprises to align their cyber security program design to business needs by establishing defensible cyberspaces and focus energies towards securing critical information infrastructures”, added Agnidipta Sarkar, Director Cybersecurity.