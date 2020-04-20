CMDA Writes to PMO, FM, Min of Com & Industr, CM, Reconsider the Trade Guidelines, Effective from April 20th , in Favor of Offline Channel

CMDA (Computer Media Dealers Association), Pune is a 27 year old association formed by the IT product dealers of Pune with the sole aim of protecting the interests of the IT trade community of Pune and the surrounding areas. CMDA has 390 active members and these members account for almost 80% of the IT trade of Pune.

All members of CMDA wholeheartedly support the fight against the Corona virus and happily accept the terms of lockdown announced by the Center. They all know that despite the pain in terms of revenue loss, it is essential to check the pandemic for the overall good of the people and the nation. However, government’s trade relaxations perhaps unknowingly ignored the plight of the offline channel and allowed offline channel to operate with effect from April 20, 2020. To bring this issue to the knowledge of the authorities, CMDA has sent 4 individual letters on April 17, 2020 to the following ministries.

1. To Hon. Shri Narendra Modiji, Prime Minister Of India, New Delhi.

2. To Hon. Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman, Finance Minister Of India, New Delhi.

3. To Hon. Shri Piyush Goyalji, Minister For Commerce & Industry, India New Delhi.

4. To Hon. Shri. Uddhavji Thackeray, Chief Minister Of Maharashtra, Mumbai.

Subject of all the 4 letters (same): E Commerce companies supplying non essential Items like Computer Hardware

Content of all the 4 letters (same): On the 14th April 2020, the lockdown was extended and a few guidelines with effect from April 20 were issued later to ease the burden on the common man. One of the guidelines suggested that Ecommerce or Online platforms would now deliver even non-essential items like mobile phones and IT products (laptops, printers, etc). The efficacy of this move, since this will kill our trade and many IT businesses across India will perish, is unconvincing. The logic of no infection being spread by the logistics people of ecommerce companies is far from true and a recent case of spread of infection due to a pizza delivery person is well documented. If the non-essential items are the need of the hour then it is the request of CMDA to let the local businesses cater to that demand so that they can recoup some of their losses and have hopes of survival. Small businesses across the country are trying to stay afloat and if the ecommerce or online companies are given a free-run, then where will they go. And it is the small shopkeeper who has managed to keep supplying essential items to the public in face of such adverse conditions. It is a sincere request from CMDA, Pune and IT dealers of surrounding areas to reconsider the decision to allow delivery of Laptops and other IT products by Ecommerce companies. The letters requested the urgent and immediate intervention to ensure quick resolution to stop the unjust guidelines which are harmful to the local businesses.

The letters focused on convincing the critical need of allowing offline IT shopkeepers and suppliers to operate so that they can survive and also supply to the needs of the customers.