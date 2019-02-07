CMDA IT Expo 2019 Held in Pune on Feb 5-6 Concluded on a Grand and Successful Note

CMDA IT EXPO 2019, the 21st Edition of the expo, held at Hotel Conrad 7, Magaldas Road, Pune on Feb 5-6, 2019 has concluded on a purposeful and successful note. This year, after suggestions from several industry players, the event has been conducted as a B2B Expo for the first time whereas the earlier editions were essentially B2C. Nearly 2000 partners from the 16 cities and towns of Maharashtra attended the 2-day show. All big brands from IT industry attended the show and there were nearly 60 exhibitors who displayed their latest and cutting-edge innovations. There were also engaging seminars on Cloud, IoT, etc.

This expo is conducted annually in Pune by Computer and Media Dealers Association, popularly known as (CMDA, which is one of the premier associations of IT dealers and resellers in India. It was founded in 1993 with the primary objective of working for the betterment of IT trading community, and increasing the IT awareness amongst the consumers.

Diego Utge, SVP & India Chief Executive of Ingram Micro (I) Pvt.Ltd. and Chief Guest at the CMDA IT EXPO 2019, commented, “I am honored and humbled to be here. This event helps us to rev up our channel ecosystem and help us and our channel partners to understand the latest market trends and technologies and adopt and deploy them in the Indian market. My message to the partners is today data, storage, AI, machine learning and security are playing an important role, and partners should keep abreast of the latest changes and trends in technology and market dynamics and adapt to the changes as and where appropriate.”

Kailash Katkar, MD & CEO of Quick Heal Technologies Ltd. and Guest of Honor at the CMDA IT EXPO 2019, “CMDA is a 26 years old association and it has seen many ups and downs in the markets. In the last 26 years, CMDA has evolved into a powerful and effective association which also has ISO certification. The association has also resolved many issues related to the members. I am glad to see it today as a powerful and effective association. My message to the association and the members is that there should be more categorization of the members so that we can reach out more segments in the industry and focus more on the specific issues affecting each category and resolve the issues.”