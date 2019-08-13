Clover Infotech wins ‘Partner of the year’ award for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure at the Oracle Partner Network Awards India 2019

Clover Infotech has won “Partner of the Year” award in the category of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure at the Oracle Partner Network Awards India 2019. The Partner of the Year awards is part of the Oracle Excellence Awards, which recognizes the Oracle partners’ commitment to delivering innovative solutions and business achievements. These awards recognize partner excellence in a number of areas, including sales, marketing, solution development, and customer satisfaction.

Clover Infotech is a Platinum Level partner, which is one of the highest levels of partnership accreditation with Oracle. The company is among the preferred Oracle partners for implementation of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, Financial Cloud and digital transformation initiatives through implementation of Oracle Platform as a Service (PaaS). The company has also been working on RPA implementation to empower customers across multiple business areas.

Clover Infotech is a specialized partner and has the required skills and certifications in five key areas namely Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, Oracle Middleware, Oracle Database, Oracle E-Business and Oracle Enterprise Linux.

Commenting on the win, Javed Tapia, MD, Clover Infotech, said, “It gives us immense pleasure to receive the “Partner of the Year – Oracle Cloud Infrastructure” award from Oracle. We have had a strategic partnership with Oracle for over two decades now.

Clover Infotech has been Oracle’s preferred partner for business critical projects in digital transformation and Cloud services. We have been building capabilities and capacity across Oracle Cloud technology through our consistent focus on the partnership. This award is recognition of our experience and expertise in helping customers across industry verticals to optimize returns on their investment in Oracle technologies.”

The company serves customers across India, Middle East, and Europe with these credentials and specializations. It has further expanded its repertoire of services for customers in the North American markets and has established a local presence in New York to cater to its global customers.