Clover Infotech enables West Coast Frozen Foods to migrate to Oracle Cloud

Clover Infotech has enabled West Coast Frozen Foods Pvt. Ltd. (West Coast) to seamlessly migrate from AWS cloud to Oracle Cloud and enhance the performance of its Oracle ERP. The Mumbai-based frozen food manufacturer and distributor has seen a reduction in latency and improvement in availability post migrating to Oracle Cloud. Migrating to Oracle Cloud has enabled West Coast to deal with Oracle as a single point of contact for efficient and prompt support across its application and infrastructure layer as against having to deal with multiple vendors.

Kamlesh Gupta, Founder and Chairman, West Coast Frozen Foods Pvt. Ltd., said, “We at West Coast are leveraging the power of digital and cloud services to transform ourselves and be as nimble footed and agile as possible. Clover Infotech has ensured ubiquitous availability of our Oracle EBS by migrating the underlying infrastructure to Oracle Cloud. Now, our business users can view relevant data, analyse business metrics and take informed decisions faster. Furthermore, the enhanced scalability and security features of Oracle Cloud have given us the comfort to focus our energies on core business operations and drive growth. I would like to thank Clover Infotech for successfully completing this critical project and hope to leverage the company’s expertise on Oracle Cloud in the journey ahead.”

Javed Tapia, MD, Clover Infotech, said, “We understand the importance of having a seamless and efficient ERP. We have been building capacity and expertise on Cloud solutions at Clover Infotech. I am happy to use our strengths and capabilities to help West Coast to seamlessly manage business operations and augment the value derived from their ERP investments.”