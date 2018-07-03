Clover Infotech attains Oracle Platinum partnership globally with five key specializations

Clover Infotech has become a Platinum level partner with Oracle. Platinum partnership is one of the highest levels of partnership accreditation with Oracle. The company is among the preferred Oracle partners for implementation of Oracle Financial Cloud and digital transformation initiatives through implementation of Oracle Webcenter. Clover Infotech is Oracle’s focused partner for platform and infrastructure cloud services. The company has also been working on AI-powered intelligent bots to empower customers across multiple business areas.

Clover Infotech is a specialized partner and has the required skills and certifications in five key areas namely Oracle Financial Services industry, Oracle Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), Oracle Database 12c, Oracle Database 11g performance tuning, and Oracle Linux 6.

The company serves customers across India, Middle East, and Europe with these credentials and specializations. It has further expanded its repertoire of services for customers in the North American markets and has established a local presence in New York to cater to its global customers.

Commenting on the development, Javed Tapia, MD, Clover Infotech, said, “We have had a strategic partnership with Oracle for over two decades now. Clover Infotech has been Oracle’s preferred partner for business critical projects in digital transformation and cloud services. We have been building capacity across Oracle technologies through our consistent focus on the partnership. The global Platinum partnership is a recognition of our experience and expertise in helping customers across industry verticals to optimize returns on their investment in Oracle technologies.”