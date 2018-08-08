Cloudera Recognized in Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice

Cloudera, Inc. the modern platform for machine learning and analytics optimized for the cloud, announced it was recognized in the 2018 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Data Management Solutions for Analytics as reviewed by customers. Additionally, Cloudera was honored by the Big Data Excellence Awards as Big Data Technology Provider of the Year.

“The data warehouse market has remained stagnant for far too long and has prevented organizations from being able to derive actionable insights from their data,” said Anupam Singh, GM of Analytics and Data Warehousing at Cloudera. “The unprecedented scale of data that our customers are seeing does not fit in conventional warehousing platforms. At Cloudera, our customers are able to take advantage of not only the massive scalability of our data warehouse, but also the flexibility to iterate and power self-service analytics, enabling them to accelerate their digital transformation journeys.”

Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice is a recognition of vendors by verified end-user professionals, taking into account both the number of end-user reviews and the overall user ratings. To be considered for inclusion, a vendor must have 50 or more published reviews and an average overall rating of 4.2 stars or higher across those reviews accumulated within the 12-month submission period.