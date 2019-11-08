Cloudera Data Platform Available on Microsoft Azure

Cloudera announced the Cloudera Data Platform (CDP) powered by Microsoft Azure. CDP is an integrated data platform that is easy to secure, manage, and deploy. Now available on Azure, it delivers powerful, self-service analytics with a consistent Azure experience and enterprise-grade performance across hybrid environments with the granular security and governance policies that IT leaders demand.

“Much like what happened with the Bring Your Own Device phenomenon of the last decade, today’s business users are demanding to Bring Their Own Data into the enterprise. They want to analyze, report, and predict business outcomes on that data in real-time,” said Mick Hollison, CMO of Cloudera. “For enterprise IT, this means that delivering speed and agility is now just as important as security and governance when it comes to enterprise data management and advanced analytics. CDP, powered by Microsoft Azure, provides IT with an integrated data platform to work at the speed of business with enterprise-grade security, privacy, and compliance for any type of data.”

CDP on Azure includes Cloudera’s Shared Data Experience (SDX), which makes it easy to create a secure data lake in hours instead of weeks and replaces tedious scripting with ‘set it and forget it’ convenience. With CDP on Azure, organizations can speed time to value for data engineering, data warehousing, and machine learning.

“Cloudera customers choose Azure because of the freedom to build, manage, and deploy applications on a global, hybrid cloud offering using their favorite tools and frameworks,” said, Arpan Shah, General Manager, Azure Marketing, Microsoft. “I am excited to have the Cloudera Data Platform available on Azure.”