Cloudera brings together industry professionals to discuss New Data Age

Cloudera, Inc. recently held their annual flagship event, Cloudera Sessions 2018 in Mumbai at The ITC Grand Central with participation of big data experts, customers and partner organizations from home and abroad.

Cloudera empowers people and organizations to transform complex data into clear and actionable insights. At this year’s conference, the theme was focused on “Think Big. Start Smart. Iterate Often.”. Cloudera’s customers such as Yes Bank, Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), DCB Bank, and Axis Bank along with partners like Microsoft, Cisco, Qlik, SUSE and Paladion participated in the event to share best practices and advice on how to embark on a data-driven journey and derive actionable insights from data.

Cloudera’s newly appointed Country Manager for India, Vinod Ganesan, delivered his inaugural welcome address at the event and said, “We are delighted to see many industry leaders, customers and partners of Cloudera join us in our annual conference to share their experiences and learnings on their data-driven journey. Many enterprises are beginning to realize the importance of digital transformation and the benefits that can be derived through the application of machine learning and artificial intelligence in their businesses. We look forward to being a partner of choice for enterprises in India as they start to embark on their data-driven digital transformation journey.”

One of our customer speakers, Rajat Kanwar Gupta, President, YES BANK spoke about YES BANK’s increased focus on becoming ‘Technology Company in the Business of Banking’. “In our efforts to re-imagine banking and deliver banking-as-a-platform, we have recognised that data science and data analytics are key pillars to achieving this objective. By leveraging analytics from Cloudera, YES BANK is able to achieve more relevant and customized digital experiences for each customer by creating a set of next-gen digital capabilities such as personal advisor, pro-active servicing and smart personal finance managers.”, said Gupta.