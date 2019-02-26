Cloud and Mobile Deployments Are the Weakest Links in Enterprise Networks: Check Point

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.has published the third instalment of its 2019 Security Report. It highlights how threat actors are increasingly targeting the weakest, least protected points in an organization’s IT infrastructure – their public cloud and mobile deployments.

The third instalment of the 2019 Security Report reveals the key cyber-attack trends used by criminals to target enterprise cloud and mobile estates during 2018. It also reveals enterprise IT and security teams’ key security concerns about these deployments. Highlights of the third instalment include: