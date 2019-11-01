ClearTax Wins Runner-up ‘Tech Leader of the Year 2019’ Award at ASSOCHAM India

Cleartax, India’s #1 Tax & Investing platform was conferred prestigious runner up ‘Tech Leader of the Year 2019 (Corporate)’ Award at ASSOCHAM Emerging Digital Technologies Summit & Awards 2019 held on October 31, 2019, at Hotel Le-Meridien in New Delhi.

ClearTax won the Award in recognition of its contribution in ensuring positive technology impact on national productivity and adding new services for industry & citizens. And also, in supporting and ensuring technology adoption and digitalization through building both solutions and distribution ecosystem.

ASSOCHAM Emerging Digital Technologies Summit & Awards are aimed at recognizing and honoring the leaders, their Organizations and teams for the breakthrough innovations and excellence in generating the best solution with the use of emerging digital technologies such as AI, IoT, Blockchain, and Robotics.

Shri Som Parkash, Hon’ble Minister of State, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India and Shri R. Chandrashekhar, IAS, Former Secretary, Government of India were the chief guest at the inaugural function.

Archit Gupta, Founder and CEO, ClearTax, said, “We are so pleased to have our hard work recognized by ASSOCHAM. When we started in 2011, we knew the importance of building a robust technology platform to lay the foundation for a successful company. Every day, we build upon that foundation as we solve the pain points of every Indian’s financial lives. This award is recognition of attention to detail and hard work that each one of us puts in at ClearTax.”