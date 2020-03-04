ClearTax Acquires Karvy’s GST Services Business

ClearTax, India’s leading fintech SaaS company, which offers GST compliance and tax & investment related products, today announced that it has acquired GST Software and Services business of Karvy Data Management Services for an undisclosed amount to boost its GST clientele. With this acquisition, more than 200 enterprise customers of Karvy will move to ClearTax. ClearTax will also be hiring employees from the GST division of Karvy Data Management Services. Karvy customers will be provided a smooth and seamless business continuity and transfer with ClearTax. The acquisition will bolster ClearTax’s strong GST enterprise customer base and cement its leadership in the industry.

This acquisition makes ClearTax one of the fastest growing GST compliance software companies in India. ClearTax has more than 400 customers who are on SAP and it is working on integrating these customers with its e-Invoicing product. These customers will be using the entire suite of GST offerings from ClearTax.

Archit Gupta, Founder & CEO, ClearTax, said, “With this strategic acquisition we will be able to quickly scale up our GST customer base. The new enterprises will benefit from all of our GST solutions, including e-Invoicing and will be able to comply with the new regulatory regime smoothly.”

ClearTax’s cutting edge solutions for GST 2.0, new GST return filing system, combined with its e-Invoicing and e-way bill software, will make it easier for customers to stay GST compliant while ensuring efficient use of their working capital.