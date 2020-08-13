CLAW launches SHOOT Controllers for PC in 2 variants – Wired and Wireless

CLAW announces the launch of its SHOOTControllers for PC which are available in 2 variants – Wired and Wireless. The SHOOTcontrollers are now available for purchase exclusively on Amazon India. The gamepads have been designed with focus on Control, Accuracy and Grip ensuring that it fits perfectly in your hands and feels great even after hours of gaming.

Plug-N-Play: The CLAW SHOOT gamepads requires no drivers; simply plug in the 1.8 m USB cable (Wired model) or use the 2.4Ghz USB dongle (Wireless model) into your PC and you’re ready to game.

Well-built Layout and Buttons: Ergonomic and streamlined layout featuring a rubberized textured grip on both handles along with 2 Analog sticks, 8 Way Directional D-Pad, 4 Action Buttons, 2 Triggers, 2 Shoulder Buttons, 4 Function Buttons, 4 LED Indicators and 2 Built-in Vibration Motors.

Dual Vibration Motors: Experience realistic gameplay with our Dual Vibration Motors which give you a thrilling experience.

Broad game support: Thanks to the dual input support (X-Input & D-Input), you can play a variety of games by simply changing modes. Supports Windows 10 / 8.1 / 8 / 7 & XPand an array oftop games such as FIFA, GTA, PUBG PC, Call of Duty PC, NFS and many more.