Citrix promotes Safi Obeidullah to Technology Strategist and Field CTO in APJ

Citrix announced that Safi Obeidullah has been promoted to join the Office of the CTO as Technology Strategist and Field CTO for the Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) region.

As of January 2020, Safi will commence his new role to lead the company in developing new customer relationships, evangelising the importance of employee experience through flexibility and collaboration and delivering flexible working solutions. Based in Sydney, he will report to Christian Reilly, Vice President and CTO, Citrix.

Safi has over 20 years of experience in IT, primarily focused on end user experience; he has been a key member of the Citrix Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) team for the past nine and a half years, and the last seven as Citrix’s Director of Sales Engineering in ANZ supporting customers to realise their own digital transformation and implement improved employee experience for some of Australia’s largest brands.

Erin Butler, Area Vice President, Australia and New Zealand, Citrix said: “The entire ANZ Citrix team can attest to the incredible impact Safi has had on our business. He is incredibly dedicated and passionate about our business – he breathes our vision and strategy and he continues to push the company and advocate for our needs from the business. In his new role, he’ll be able to advocate and evangelize our strategies more broadly across APJ and the globe. We are delighted to see Safi move into this new role and we all know that this will have a profound impact on the broader business.

“Safi’s journey through Citrix is a testament to his passion for our customers and the outstanding impact he has made on our business. We are firm believers in promoting from within and we’re fortunate we can have Safi continue to make an impact on our organizations and help to drive outcomes that matter for Citrix and our customers across the region.”

Safi Obeidullah, Technology Strategist and Field CTO, Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ), Citrix said: “I look forward to continuing to support our customers and partners, expanding my relationships to markets beyond Australian and New Zealand, helping customers with improved employee experience and flexible working solutions while tackling a new set of technological challenges that are shaping the future of work. As someone who first started working with Citrix technologies in the late 90s, it’s an honour to be able to represent Citrix in this capacity and I’m really excited about the direction that the company is taking.”