Citrix Positioned in the Leaders Quadrant of the Magic Quadrant for Content Collaboration Platforms

Citrix announced it has been positioned by Gartner, Inc. in the Leaders quadrant in the 2018 Magic Quadrant for Content Collaboration Platforms.1

Citrix ShareFile is a content collaboration platform that focuses on user productivity, workflows, infrastructure modernization, security, compliance and integration, which includes integrating fragmented content repositories through connectors to simplify file access. ShareFile supports hybrid architectures – synchronization and sharing functions that are provided as a service – while corporate files can be kept either in the ShareFile cloud repository, on third-party clouds or on-premises.

“Our goal at Citrix is to enable file access across multiple clouds and storage systems, people-centric computing within organizations and content collaboration that simplifies workflows and approval processes,” said David Le Strat, vice president at Citrix. “We believe that our placement as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Content Collaboration demonstrates how effectively Citrix ShareFile supports our secure digital workspace strategy to improve employee work experience and accelerate productivity.”