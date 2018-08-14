Citrix is a Leader in Two IDC MarketScape Reports

Citrix has been named a “Leader” in two IDC MarketScape reports: Worldwide Unified Endpoint Management 2018 Vendor Assessment and the Worldwide Enterprise Mobility Management 2018 Vendor Assessments. This recognition is a testament to the positive business outcomes and the empowerment Citrix technology provides users in choosing how they want to work. Customers achieve greater productivity and stronger security.

The IDC MarketScape reports sum up our approach well: “Citrix Workspace combines all elements of end-user computing management into a single platform for application and data delivery to any device type.”1

IDC notes that “Citrix’s recently introduced Workspace app is a well-designed single point of access tool for all Workspace services, from app access (across any device type) to provisioning new devices, as well as security functionality and cloud resource access. Citrix Workspace app also allows users to access their files using Citrix ShareFile.”1

More than just a unified experience for the end-user, Citrix provides a unified experience for IT as well. IT can automatically update devices and enforce IT policies, simplifying management and successfully improving their security posture.

Sridhar Mullapudi, Citrix SVP, Product Management stated: “With Citrix Endpoint Management, we’ve enhanced traditional Unified Endpoint Management capabilities with best-in-class mobile productivity apps, multi-dimensional security, user-based analytics and a unified experience with Citrix Workspace app. This recognition from IDC MarketScape demonstrates our success in optimizing customer experience, security, and choice, as well as our commitment to giving users a secure, contextual, unified workspace — on any endpoint.”

When customers succeed, Citrix wins. Stay tuned for exciting announcements on Citrix Endpoint Management and the Citrix Workspace, and follow along as we transform the future of work.