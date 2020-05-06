Citrix Expands Remote PC Access Offerings

Providing employees with access to their desktops from remote locations used to be a nice thing to do. Today, it’s a requirement to keep employees productive and businesses operating during the COVID-19 crisis. Faced with shelter in place and work from home mandates, many organizations rushed to arm employees with Virtual Private Network solutions (VPN) that allow them to connect to corporate systems. But such offerings have their limitations. A recent Citrix-OnePoll survey of more than 2,000 US employees who work remotely found that VPN-based remote work approaches resulted in “slow performance” and “lack of access to all the apps needed to get work done.” And further research has uncovered security and privacy concerns.

To provide a more secure and reliable alternative, Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXS), today announced that it is extending its globally leveraged Remote PC Access solution to the cloud, making it available as part of Citrix Desktop Service and Citrix Desktop Essentials. The move enables organizations of all sizes to deliver a familiar virtual desktop and high-performance experience that empowers employees to safely access all the apps, information, and resources they need to perform at their best while working remotely.

“Businesses that rush solutions to accommodate remote work face security risks, questionable impact to productivity, and unknown network issues,” said Mark Bowker, senior analyst for Enterprise Strategy Group. “As companies work through addressing any shortcomings, now is an ideal time to consider VDI and other digital workspace technologies that can deliver a secure and productive experience for employees who are working from home.”