Citrix Elevates Ravindra Kelkar to Area VP, Sales & Services, India Sub-continent

Citrix announced the elevation of Ravindra Kelkar to Area Vice President, Sales & Services, India Sub-continent, from his previous role as Senior Director, Enterprise & Public Sector, Citrix India. In his new role, he will be responsible for accelerating business growth in the Indian subcontinent (India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Mauritius and Nepal), building a robust partner ecosystem and transforming customer engagement model.

Ravindra Kelkar will report to Colin Brookes, Senior Vice President, Sales & Services, Asia Pacific Japan and will manage Citrix’s business in enterprise and commercial sales, consulting services, technical pre-sales and the post sales functions across the Indian subcontinent. In his previous role at Citrix, he has been instrumental in growing the enterprise business; extending to reach in segments including banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), manufacturing and government.

“Ravindra brings with him an extensive sales and business management experience spanning over 21 years, specializing in driving customer outcomes. I am confident that with his rich experience he will drive further growth and success for the India market with a focus on geo expansion. We are pleased to announce his promotion and look forward to seeing Citrix’s India business grow under his leadership.” said Colin Brookes, SVP, Sales & Services, APJ.

Prior to joining Citrix, Ravindra Kelkar served as VP business development at Tech Mahindra. He has also held sales and business development roles at Microsoft, Cisco and Novell.

Speaking on his promotion, Ravindra Kelkar, AVP, Sales & Services, India Sub-continent, said “I am humbled and excited to take on this new role and look forward to driving Citrix to even greater heights by improving our customer engagement model and accelerating our go to market. As businesses find better way to connect people and technology, adopt intelligent workspaces, transform networks and use power of hybrid cloud analytics – I look forward to leveraging my experience to help our customers in their digital endeavors through Citrix’s newly transformed product portfolio.”