Citrix Appoints Kathy Chen to Lead the Channel Across the Asia Pacific and Japan Region

Citrix announced the appointment of Kathy Chen as vice president of Channel for the Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) region. Kathy will report to Bronwyn Hastings, senior vice president of Worldwide Partner Sales at Citrix.

With extensive experience in business and strategic channel development across diverse regions, Kathy will be responsible for the Citrix partner ecosystem in the Asia Pacific and Japan region; overseeing the growth of the channel business and driving value for our partners in the region. Kathy joined Citrix in 2017, as area vice president of Greater China, and has successfully grown the channel ecosystem. With a deep understanding of business transformation and leading change, as well as adapting to the ever-changing needs of the APJ region Kathy will strengthen our ability to help our partners across the APJ region to support our mutual customers in their business transformation journey.

“Citrix is a world-class enabler of digital business with solutions that deliver the experience, security and choice that people and organizations need to innovate, engage customers and be productive – anytime and anywhere. I look forward to working with our partners and mutual customers achieve their digital transformation goals,” says Kathy Chen, vice president of Channel, APJ, Citrix.

Chen is an industry veteran, bringing over two decades of experience in business leadership, sales management and operations, channel and alliance management from companies such as Twitter, Microsoft, Cisco Systems and 3Com. Prior to joining Citrix, Chen was the managing director for Twitter in Greater China, where she lead the company’s growth across Mainland China, Taiwan and Hong Kong.