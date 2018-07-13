Citrix and Microsoft simplify branch office network deployments

Citrix announced that it is proud to partner with Microsoft to provide Citrix SD-WAN solution as the on-ramp to Azure, for the new Azure Virtual WAN service, announced by Microsoft today. The joint solution is designed for the WAN edge of Azure to help enhance user experience, deliver consistent productivity and automate the branch-office network deployments.

Citrix SD-WAN provides a comprehensive application-aware access solution from each enterprise branch to the Microsoft Azure Virtual WAN Service. Citrix SD-WAN improves performance, reduces branch and remote connectivity costs, and enhances security at the app and network level by combining packet-level, real-time path selection, WAN optimization, firewall, routing, and application analytics all in one solution.

“Microsoft and Citrix have achieved yet another milestone in delivering joint solutions for digital workspace and application networking. These joint solutions give customers a much richer experience, granular levels of security at an app level and more choice and flexibility as they move ahead in their cloud journey,” said, Makarand Joshi, Area Vice President & Country Head, India Subcontinent, Citrix.

“Citrix SD-WAN delivered on Microsoft Azure is the latest example of our collaboration with Citrix, which has always been centered on innovation and the success of our mutual customers and partners. Together, we defined the virtual desktop category and now we are collaborating on new a Citrix SD-WAN solution on Azure, which will bring new and exciting functionality for our mutual customers.” — Ross Ortega, partner PM manager, Microsoft Azure

Citrix SD-WAN and Microsoft Azure Virtual WAN joint solution can be deployed as a complete SD-WAN service stack that simply works better together. It can be operated as a do-it-yourself SD-WAN or managed cloud service with built-in automation that simplifies small point-of-sale (POS) networks to large-scale branch-office network deployments.

The integration of Azure Resource Center and Citrix SD-WAN Center allows automatic information sharing between the Azure head-end and the on-premises SD-WAN device. It enables cohesive policy management with deep link-usage analytics. Additionally, Citrix SD-WAN makes network expansion at a massive scale much simpler by supporting template-based cloning.