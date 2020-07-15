Citrix and Microsoft Partner to Accelerate the Future of Work

The workplace of the future will look a lot different than it did just a few months ago. The global pandemic has caused both employees and companies to rethink how and where work gets done. More organizations will make remote work a permanent part of their cost and workforce management strategies. They will also reexamine the structure and role of their office environments to keep employees safe and productive and enable greater agility across the enterprise.

To drive business continuity and growth, organizations will need to embrace more flexible work models that accommodate these new priorities. Citrix Systems, Inc. and Microsoft Corp. are joining forces to reimagine this new, flexible workplace. Employees need a consistent experience and seamless access to the applications and insights vital to doing their best work wherever work needs to get done. To address this challenge, the technology leaders today announced they will partner to help organizations accelerate the move to the cloud and speed adoption of digital workspaces and virtual desktops.

The multi-year agreement builds upon and expands one of the industry’s longest strategic partnerships. Under the terms of the deal, Microsoft will select Citrix® Workspace as a preferred digital workspace solution, and Citrix will select Microsoft Azure as a preferred cloud platform to move existing on-premises Citrix customers to Microsoft Azure and enable people to work anywhere across devices.

Citrix and Microsoft will provide joint tools and services to simplify and speed the transition of on-premises Citrix customers to Microsoft Azure. The companies will also devise a connected roadmap to enable a consistent and optimal flexible work experience that will include joint offerings comprised of Citrix Workspace, Citrix SD-WAN, Microsoft Azure and Microsoft 365 sold through their direct sales forces via the Azure Marketplace and a robust community of channel partners. Microsoft will lead sales with Citrix Cloud to move existing on-premises Citrix customers to Azure.

Both Citrix and Microsoft will maintain their long-standing policies of supporting choice for those customers who request alternatives to meet their business requirements.