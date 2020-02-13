Citrix Among Top Work Coordination Platforms

Employees today have more ways to connect and collaborate and flexibility and choice in the applications and devices they use to get work done than ever before. And according to Constellation Research, Citrix Systems, Inc. is among the top platforms companies can use to unify everything they need to be productive into one seamless, intuitive experience. The company announced that it has been named to the 2020 Constellation ShortList for Work Coordination Platforms, annual evaluation designed to help companies select the right technologies to drive their digital transformation goals.

“With the rise of digital communications and mass collaboration services such as team chat apps and enterprise social networks, today’s employees face new challenges trying to keep up engagement with an increasing number of colleagues and customers,” said Dion Hinchcliffe, Vice President and Principal Analyst, Constellation Research. “Work Coordination platforms aim to help alleviate these challenges by bringing structure, prioritization and accountability to work by helping employees better organize and optimize their productivity and effectiveness.”

Citrix is among the “9 Solutions to Know” as identified by Constellation and noted for being “not a place to just have conversations, but instead manage and execute the projects and business processes that are key to a company’s business success.”

“We are pleased to be recognized by Constellation as a solution companies can rely on to remove the complexity from work and create a highly personalized experience that enables employees to be their most productive,” said Calvin Hsu, Vice President, Product Marketing, Citrix.