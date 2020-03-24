Citrix a Leader in Virtual Client Computing

Citrix Systems, Inc. has announced that it has been named a leader in virtual client computing (VCC) solutions in the recently published IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Virtual Client Computing 2019-2020 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US45752419, January 2020).

Designed to assess the market for VCC solutions, the report evaluated 10 vendors on two key criteria: strategy and product capabilities. Citrix was identified as a Leader for the:

• Alignment of its strategy with expected market trends over the next five years and ability to adapt to unanticipated changes.

• Completeness and competence of its core functionality and competence of extended functionality.

The company was specifically recognized for leveraging Citrix® Virtual Apps and Desktops alongside its network, endpoint management and security offerings to create an integrated, user-centric digital workspace. According to IDC analyst Shannon Kalvar, “This unified platform allows for rapid innovation.”

The assessment also called out Citrix’s investments in hybrid cloud enablement and management of virtual apps and desktops, including traditional on-premise offerings and hosted solutions, along with integrations with public cloud vendors. “Combined with recent innovations in Citrix’s HDX streaming protocols, the Citrix platform can support a wide range of deployment scenarios and workload locations,” Kalvar noted.

“We are pleased to be recognized by IDC as a leader in VCC solutions,” said Vishal Ganeriwala, Vice President, Product Marketing, Citrix. “Flexibility and choice are the future of work and Citrix remains committed to providing a unified digital platform that companies of all sizes can use to quickly and easily deliver the applications their employees need and prefer to use to perform at their best.”

Together with Citrix Workspace, Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops goes beyond traditional desktop virtualization, enabling companies to serve up personalized access to the systems, information and tools their employees need in one, unified experience and dynamically apply security policies based on a user’s behavior and environment so they can work when, where and how they want with the confidence that their applications, information and devices are safe.