CitiusTech Announces Partnership with Google Cloud to Accelerate Digital Transformation for Healthcare Organizations

CitiusTech announced a partnership with Google Cloud to accelerate digital transformation and cloud adoption across healthcare organizations.

As a Google Cloud partner, CitiusTech will enable medical technology companies, providers, payers, and life sciences organizations to modernize their mission-critical IT by integrating digital solutions on Google Cloud Platform (GCP).

CitiusTech now has a practice focused on GCP that empowers healthcare companies to undertake enterprise-wide digital transformation. The partnership with Google Cloud further strengthens CitiusTech’s capabilities to help healthcare organizations tackle their data interoperability challenges, modernize healthcare applications, implement advanced analytics and undertake cloud migration at scale.

“Bringing together Google Cloud’s technology and CitiusTech’s proven understanding of the complex healthcare environment, our partnership will support healthcare organizations through digital transformation in key areas such as data analytics, artificial intelligence, machine learning and hybrid cloud.”, said Manish Sharma, Sr. Vice President, Strategy & Partnerships at CitiusTech. “Our combined technology will empower payers and providers to drive better outcomes and improve care quality.”