CISCO in partnership with Value Point opens its first Cyber Security Experience Centre (CSEC) in Bengaluru

Value Point Systems – A Digital Transformation Catalyst today announced the launch of a state-of-the-art Cyber Security Experience Centre (CSEC) powered by Cisco in Bengaluru. The new experience center inaugurated by Sameer Garde, President, Cisco India & SAARC, will be showcasing Cisco solutions and allied managed services that enable Value Point customers to build and manage cyber security platforms specific to their business requirements. CSEC will further highlight simulated real-time scenarios specific to various verticals or customers, and also enable its customers to get both advanced and hands-on understanding of the entire gamut of Cisco’s security solutions.

Speaking at the inauguration, R S Shanbhag, Chairman and CEO, Value Point Systems said, “As Value Point is moving ahead at a much quicker pace in partnering and supporting customers to swiftly follow the respective digital roadmaps and adopt latest technologies, we play a key role in helping them to build capabilities in cyber securities.” Shanbhag added, “To ensure that our customers efficiently address the challenges of today’s and future requirement of digitization, we are leveraging Cisco’s expertise for security solutions and have showcased them at the new CSEC.”

Today, with the increasing volume, frequency, complexity, severity and impact of cyber-attacks across networks, applications and endpoints, the cyber security market is growing exponentially across the globe. Organizations are gearing up to adopt best practices to address advanced cyber threats and vulnerabilities.

Vishak Raman, Director – Security Business, CISCO – India & SAARC said, “The security portfolio is getting into a platform theory extending across network, cloud and endpoint. There is now a need for strong customer experience to understand the power of this integration which led to the genesis of the Value Point’s Cybersecurity Experience Centre. Simulation of the entire Cisco Security portfolio’s live working is showcased & Customers appreciate the power of integration where they can see attack detection and remediation.”

He further added; “Cisco’s cybersecurity business is US$ 3.4 billion globally and is growing more than 17% as of last year. There has been a 70% conversion from customers with standalone system opting for integrated platform. Secondly ELAs (Enterprise License Agreement s) has gone up by 30%. Thirdly, time to detect an attack has reduced significantly, from 10.5 hours to 3.5 hours”.

Ashok Prabhu, Chief Executive – Sales, Value Point Systems, remarked, ” CSEC is unique as it is designed based on industry vertical case studies, enabling customers not only to simulate real-time solutions across verticals and use cases, but also to showcase to their customer’s specific requirements.”

CSEC exhibits use cases on Network Visibility & Security, Optimal Security over Digital Network, and secured enhanced protection across entities in the enterprise, banking and retail/e-commerce verticals. Going forward, CSEC, both on-premise and remote, will continue to add verticals and use cases portfolio based on customer feedback.

Speaking at the inauguration, Sameer Garde, President, Cisco India & SAARC said, “As security threats become more complex and persistent, they pose a serious, ongoing challenge. Value Point’s Security Experience Center showcases how customers can prepare themselves to combat new-age cyber threats. We are excited about this initiative and committed to helping our customers secure their digital businesses.”