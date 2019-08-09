Cigniti Technologies (UK) Ltd. ranked as one of the fastest growing Indian Companies in the UK

Cigniti Technologies (UK) Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Cigniti Technologies Ltd. (headquartered in India), is ranked as the one of the fastest growing companies in the United Kingdom in the report titled “India meets Britain Tracker 2019” released by Grant Thornton in collaboration with Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

Grant Thornton analysed data from almost 850 UK-incorporated limited companies that are owned directly or indirectly, or controlled, by either an Indian-incorporated parent or an Indian citizen resident outside the UK. Grant Thornton mentioned that Cigniti’s latest growth in the UK was pegged at 38.78%. Cigniti is ranked at 22 out of the 842 companies released by Grant Thornton. Cigniti Technologies (UK) Ltd. started operations in 2014.

Speaking on the occasion, Srikanth Chakkilam, CEO – Cigniti Technologies said, “This ranking shows that how committed we are in strengthening our presence in the UK. We are working with several leading enterprises which are part of Global 2000 companies. Independent software testing and quality engineering services are poised to grow at a high rate in this region and Cigniti is one of the highly ranked organisation for independent quality engineering and software testing services. I am confident that we will grow multi-fold in the years to come.”

Dr. Andrew Fleming, Deputy High Commissioner to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, said, “There are 842 Indian companies operating in the UK, with combined revenues of almost £48 billion and employing 104,783 people. In the last 5 years, our association with Cigniti Technologies has become more strategic. We commit to help Cigniti in all its endeavors towards their growth in the UK. Cigniti is one of the very few IT companies ranked in top 25 fastest growing Indian Companies in the UK.”