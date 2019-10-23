Christie laser projectors provide precise mappings at Global Shift

Global Shift at the Ars Electronica Center is using a wide selection of Christie projection to examine the influence of technological progress on natural living environments. The exhibition employs models and projections to show how the world and our view of it have changed because of digital progress. Whether digital infrastructure, Earth observation via satellites, or data collected on us every day, it provides insight into the current conditions of our living environment.

Working with Christie partner Ton & Bild Medientechnik GmbH, Ars Electronica Solutions selected one Christie 4K10-HS, two Christie 4K7-HS, five Christie Captiva DHD410S 1DLP projectors, and three Christie LWU650-APS LCD laser projectors for the project.

Satellite imagery provided by various institutes and organizations was prepared in various elevation models for the precise mappings using Christie TWIST Pro to perform this precise terrain mapping (Großglockner and surroundings) in a small area with 4K resolution.

“We are currently working on the digital elevation model for Upper Austria, Salzburg and surroundings, as well as the digital elevation model of the Großglockner with the HS Series from Christie. In addition to this, a projector from the HS Series is being used for the installation ‘ORBIT – A Journey around Earth in Real Time’ by Séan Doran,” comments Patrick Müller, technical director, Ars Electronica Solutions. “We connected the projectors using DP 1.2 fiber optic extenders, ensuring that they are fed the maximum resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels at 60 Hz.”

The installations are controlled using touchscreen interfaces to display and hide the various animated layers of the terrain models or even combine them. The Christie BoldColor Technology integrated in the HS Series proved particularly impressive and helped the team reach their final decision as to which projectors to use. Their low noise level and long service life also spoke in favour of the projectors. After all, they are in continuous operation six days a week.

“We tested various projectors using the pixel shifting/eShift 4K enhancement processes and the Christie 1DLP projectors came out on top,” explains Patrick Müller. “The laser light source will also be capable of delivering the desired results, even after 10,000 to 20,000 hours.”

In addition, several exhibits had special characteristics that required customization: “One elevation model on the wall, for example, is inclined in two directions. Positioning the projectors as precisely as possible to minimize or optimize shading areas and viewer positions proved a real science in itself here,” said Miller. The massive flexibility offered by the projectors with the option of a 360-degree installation proved extremely useful in this case.

Eight months were spent on testing, creating content and implementing the projects. Müller, his colleagues and the artists were all particularly impressed by the light output of the projectors in a relatively dark environment: “The results and the resolution were truly extraordinary, particularly the Großglockner digital elevation model, boasting 4K at a width of just 1.77 meters. Not only did we make the right choice in terms of hardware, but also service, as both Ton & Bild and Christie were available to provide support at all times.”