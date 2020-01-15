Christie laser projectors and image processing solutions power the world’s first robot theme parkat South Korea’s Gyeongnam Masan Robot Land

Christie is pleased to announce that Gyeongnam Masan Robot Land, the world’s first theme park dedicated to intelligent robotics, has installed an extensive range of its laser projectors and real-time video processing and show control systems, which deliver spectacular visuals and enhance the visitor experience.

Located in the city of Changwonon the southeast coast of South Korea, Gyeongnam Masan Robot Landoccupies 1.25 million square meters and comprises a research and development center, convention center and theme park. Its main attractions, which combine robotics technology and entertainment, are powered by Christie GS Series and HS Series 1DLP® laser projectors, as well asChristie Pandoras Box’sSingle and Quad players, Dual and Quad OCTO Servers, Pandoras Box Manager and Widget Designer. These systems were installed by Christie’s Korean partners Star Networks and Digital Line Technology Group (D.L.T Group).

“As the first robot-themed attraction in the world, no effort was spared to deliver the best visual and audio experience to local and international visitors of Gyeongnam Masan Robot Land,” said Seung Won Ham, Head Manager (System Team TE/ Leader), Star Networks. “Christie’s laser projectors and image processing solutions have been the clear choice from the onset. Besides using high-performance projectors and media servers,we want to accomplisha fully integrated technology solution that the end user can confidently rely on. This decision resulted in the best outcome in terms of usability, performance, reliability and ease of maintenance.”

A total of 48 DWU850-GSand eight D13WU-HS laser projectors wereinstalled throughout the themed zones within the sprawling park, complemented by various Christie Pandoras Box systems providing real-time video processing and show control. The DWU850-GSprojectors are used extensively for projection mapping and immersive displays that transport visitors to futuristic worlds aided by high-tech robots.

The D13WU-HS projectors, on the other hand, are deployed for an exhilarating full dome flying theater. Known as “Wing of Cosmos”, this highly-immersive ride features a 20-meter-high full dome screen and 4K-resolution contents produced entirely by D.L.T Group. Combined with surround audio and motion seats, “Wing of Cosmos” has become the most popular attraction in the theme park.