Christie demonstrates extraordinary experiences at NAB 2019

Christie is bringing its expertise and technological solutions for content creators to NAB, April 8-11, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Throughout its 90-year history, Christie’s work with its valued partners has resulted in some of the world’s most spectacular and innovative installations of display technology. Backed by industry leading processors and media players, Christie’s partners have splashed visual content onto airplanes, ice surfaces and basketball courts of professional and college sports teams, the largest building in Chicago, and India’s largest statue.

Christie’s content management and processing solutions provide a free flow of artistic expression in the broadcast industry, pro and college sports facilities, theme park attractions, and houses of worship, among many possible installations.

Christie Spyder is enhancing the fan experience for 11 NFL and 11 NBA franchises, with nearly a dozen NHL and NBA teams using Christie Pandora’s Box media servers and Christie projectors.

“Christie is an end-to-end solution provider and that will be demonstrated at NAB 2019,” said, Arlonna Seymour, senior director of corporate marketing, Christie. “We work collaboratively with our partners to ensure that we provide the right solution for the project, and then support our customers with ongoing education, and industry-leading service and warranties.”

Attendees to NAB will see examples of the technology used to create extraordinary experiences on the Christie booth including the newly launched Christie MicroTiles LEDin a convex and concave ribbon-shaped video wall, along with a preview of Pandoras Box 10-bit color depth video playback.

The Christie Spyder X80, the world’s most powerful multi-screen windowing processor, supports the creation of spectacular, never-before-seen visual experiences, and at NAB 2019, it will process and manage dynamic 4K/60 content on blended 4K projection displays. Ideal for broadcast and live events, and capable of managing 80 million pixels across multiple displays, Spyder X80 supports single-cable 4K 60Hz signals and processes them with very low latency.