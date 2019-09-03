Check Point Software Technologies Appointed Sundar N Balasubramanian as MD for India and SAARC Region

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. announced the appointment of Sundar N Balasubramanian as Managing Director for the India and SAARC region as Bhaskar Bakthavatsalu has been promoted to take on a global role. The changes are effective immediately.

As Managing Director for India and SAARC, Sundar will be responsible for Check Point’s continued growth in the region. He will report to Sharat Sinha, Vice President (VP) / General Manager (GM), Asia-Pacific & Japan. Sundar has over 25 years of experience in information technology and has held key positions with companies such as IBM, Microsoft, and EMC/VMware. He has a MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta and a Bachelor of Technology from the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay.

On Sundar’s appointment, Sharat Sinha, VP/GM, Asia-Pacific & Japan said, “I am very excited to welcome to Check Point Sundar Balasubramanian, an industry veteran who has contributed to some of the world’s most established technology brands. I believe with Sundar’s leadership and experience, we will continue to drive success for Check Point, its partners and customers in India and SAARC.”