Check Point Software Technologies Announces Integration of CloudGuard with Microsoft Azure Security Center

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. globally announced a key integration between CloudGuard and Microsoft Azure Security Center. The integration delivers comprehensive Azure security posture management which is based on an aggregated view of Azure security recommendations from both CloudGuard and Azure Security Center, in a single pane of glass. The integration adds to numerous existing integrations between Check Point and Microsoft products, including CloudGuard integration with Azure Sentinel and SandBlast Mobile integration with Microsoft Intune.

“CloudGuard’s integration with Microsoft Azure Security Center further strengthens our technology and product collaboration with Microsoft,” said, Itai Greenberg, VP, Product Management and Product Marketing at Check Point Software Technologies. “Check Point now has seamless integrations between CloudGuard, SandBlast Mobile and Microsoft security solutions.”

The announcement also marks a continuation of the growing strategic business relationship between Check Point and Microsoft. Check Point has Gold MPN partner (Microsoft Partner Network) status and is an IP Co-Sell Ready security ISV (Independent Software Vendor) with Microsoft.

“Cybersecurity is complex, but it does not need to be complicated. The integration between Check Point CloudGuard and Microsoft Azure Security Center helps customers by consolidating security recommendations from both services into a single user experience. We are pleased that Check Point is one of the first partners to integrate with Azure Security Center,” said, Scott Woodgate, Senior Director, Microsoft Azure.

CloudGuard is a leading cloud security solution that includes end-to-end compliance management with automated data aggregation and in-place remediation for Azure. CloudGuard simplifies the public cloud compliance and security posture management process, while also cutting down the time it takes for achieving compliance, when deploying workloads in Azure.