Check Point Software Launches CloudGuard Cloud-Native Security

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has introduced CloudGuard Cloud-Native Security, a fully-automated cloud platform that enables customers to seamlessly protect all of their cloud deployments and workloads, and manage security through a single pane of glass. CloudGuard streamlines and simplifies cloud security, preventing the most advanced 6th generation cyber-attacks from impacting organizations’ cloud environments, and enables them to take full advantage of the speed and agility of the cloud.

Rapid migration to the cloud is the biggest cause of breakages in enterprise security architectures, according to the SANS 2020 Cybersecurity Spending Survey, with over half of respondents citing the increased use of public clouds as the leading cause of security disruption. The Covid-19 pandemic has magnified this, as companies scramble to support mass remote working. Their current security controls cannot cope with the speed, scale, and complexity of cloud deployments, leaving them vulnerable to attacks and breaches.

“Cloud security can be challenging; however, the real challenge is multi-cloud, as IDC data continually shows that over 80% of organizations have multiple cloud providers. The goal is one set of policies to rule them all,” said Frank Dickson, Program Vice President, Security & Trust at IDC. “Check Point’s multi-cloud security platform looks to unify security across private and public cloud implementations, essentially making cloud security agnostic of the resident software define compute environment.”

Check Point CloudGuard addresses these challenges, delivering the most comprehensive and easy to manage cloud security platform. It gives frictionless deployment and control of the most advanced security protections to any cloud environment and workload and enables security processes to be automated to meet DevOps’ demands for rapid deployment and agility.

“Security is continually cited as a barrier to enterprise cloud deployments because traditional security controls are not agile enough to handle the cloud’s speed and scale,” said Itai Greenberg, VP of Product Management, Check Point. “CloudGuard solves this problem, giving organizations the most advanced cloud-native security across their cloud estates, together with holistic visibility and easy, automated management and enforcement of security policies.”