Check Point Revamps SMBs Security to Protect from the Most Advanced Cyber Attacks

Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. announced the release of the new 1500 series security gateways for SMBs. The two new SMB appliances set new standards of protection against the most advanced fifth-generation cyberattacks, and offer unrivalled ease of deployment and management.

According to the 2019 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report, 43% of all breach victims were small businesses, and 63% of attack attempts against SMBs were successful. The cost of disruption from cyber-attacks against SMBs can exceed $1M, according to a Ponemon Institute report, which can have a devastating effect on an organization.

The 1550 and 1590 gateways are powered by Check Point’s R80 release. R80 is the industry’s most advanced security management software, and includes multi-layered next-generation protection from both known threats and zero-day attacks using the award-winning SandBlast™ Zero-Day Protection, plus antivirus, anti-bot, IPS, app control, URL filtering and identity awareness.

The new 1500 series empowers Small and Midsize businesses with Enterprise Grade Security:

• 100% block score for malware prevention for email and web, exploit resistance and post-infection catch rate, as seen in the NSS Labs’ recent Breach Prevention Systems (BPS) Group Test

• Up to 2 times more performance from previous generations. The 1550 Gateway offers 450Mbps of threat prevention performance, and the 1590 Gateway offers 660Mbps

• The 1550 provides maximum firewall throughput of 2Gbps and the 1590 provides maximum firewall throughput of 4Gbps

• The 1550 features six 1GbE ports and the 1590 features ten 1GbE ports both have Wi-Fi and integrated cellular modem architected for LTE and 5G

• Check Point WatchTower mobile application, enables IT staff to monitor their networks and quickly mitigate security threats on the go from their mobile device

• Out-of-the-box zero-touch provisioning allows for under 1-minute setup

• IoT devices discovery and recognition for accurate security policy definition.

“Small businesses play a critical role in economic growth and innovation across the globe, but often lack the resources to fully protect themselves against today’s advanced cyber-threats,” said Itai Greenberg, VP of Product Management at Check Point Software Technologies. “Now, small and midsize businesses can enjoy truly enterprise-grade security with industry-leading threat prevention capabilities, coupled with easy and intuitive management.”